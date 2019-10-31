Home

LOMAX Ian Anthony Trina, Jacqueline, Aaron, Beryl
and Arthur would like to express their sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions
of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud
for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations of £1058.00 which are still being received for North West Air Ambulance c/o Mr G Lomax,
24 Longsight Ave, Clitheroe,
BB7 2AN.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the emergency services for their support and finally to all at
Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their wonderful
care and attention during this difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
