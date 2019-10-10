Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Parish Church
Clitheroe
View Map
Ian Lomax Notice
LOMAX Ian Anthony Suddenly on September 30th 2019 at home. Ian aged 54 years.
The cherished husband of Trina, much loved Dad of Jacqueline and Aaron, Son of Beryl and Arthur, dear Brother of Gary and Gillian, also a loved Uncle. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday 15th October at 11am, followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ian, if so desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance,
c/o Mr. G. Lomax,
24 Longsight Avenue,
Clitheroe, BB7 2AN.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019
