Ian Howard

Ian Howard Notice
Howard Ian (Sam) Sadly, passed away at home on Wednesday 4th September, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Dearly loved husband of Vanessa, loving father of Phil and Paul,
much loved father in law of Charlotte and Helena and adored Grandpa of Sophie, William and Eliza. A dear brother, loving uncle and friend to many who leaves us broken-hearted but with many happy memories.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm, Friday 13th September, 2019 at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations are being received
for The Sanctuary of Healing, Dewhurst Road, Langho c/o
Rosie -Ann Priestner, Clitheroe Funeral Services, Whalley Road, Clitheroe. 01200 443045.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019
