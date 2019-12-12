|
|
|
McPHERSON
Henry (Mac) Peacefully on 4th December 2019 at his home, Henry aged 98 years.
The dearly loved husband of Meg.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 23rd December
at 2.10 pm.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Henry if so desired may be given for the RSPB c/o Harrison Drury Solicitors,
21 Church Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2DF.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019