TASKER Hazel Passchendaele Peacefully at home on
November 29th 2019.
Hazel, aged 98 years, the dearly loved wife of the late Bob,
a much loved mother of Susan and John also a loved mother in law, grandmother and
great grandmother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. Service and Interment will take place at St. Helen's Church Waddington on Wednesday
18th December 2019 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Hazel,
if so desired, may be given for
Blue Cross Animal Charity,
please make cheques payable to Blue Cross (Legacy Dept) and sent directly to Blue Cross Animal Charity, Shilton Road, Burford, Oxfordshire, OX18 4PF.
Enquires to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019