|
|
|
Kidd Grace On Sunday 3rd February,
at Abbeyfield House, Clitheroe, Grace, aged 97 years, a much
loved Aunt and a dear friend.
The funeral will take place on Friday 15th February,
with a service at Whalley Methodist Church at 2pm,
followed by interment at Whalley and Wiswell Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made,
in memory of Grace, to
Abbeyfield care home
All enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral service,
103 King Street
Whalley, BB7 9SW
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More