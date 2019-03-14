Home

Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
13:30
Accrington Crematorium
George Silson Notice
SILSON George Terence Sadly on Monday 4th March 2019, Terry, aged 84 years, passed
away in East Lancs Hospice.
The much loved husband of Sheila, father to David and Carol,
loving grandfather
and great grandfather.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Friday 15th March at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be kindly received for East Lancs Hospice c/o
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley BB7 9SW. Inquiries tel 01254 824529.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
