RILEY Freda Peacefully on March 20th 2019 at her home and surrounded by her family, Freda aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife of
the late Jack, a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma
also a dear sister.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn on Monday April 1st at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Freda if so desired may be given for N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
