Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00
St. Andrew's Church
Slaidburn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Riley

Notice Condolences

Freda Riley Notice
RILEY Freda Peacefully on March 20th 2019 at her home and surrounded by her family, Freda aged 91 years.

The dearly loved wife of
the late Jack, a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma
also a dear sister.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn on Monday April 1st at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Freda if so desired may be given for N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.

Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.