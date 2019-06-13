|
METCALFE Freda Peacefully on June 7th 2019 at Lowfield House, Clitheroe.
Freda, in her 87th year.
The dearly loved wife of the late Harry, loving mother of Christine, Andrew and David, also a dear mother-in-law, nana
and great nana.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday June 19th at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations may be given in lieu to Derian House Childrens' Hospice, c/o
Mrs R. Ryan, 10 Brigsteer Close, Clayton le Moors, BB5 5GE.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
