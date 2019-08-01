|
Fisher Fred The family of the late Fred would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy,
letters and cards of condolence and for donations received
during their sad loss.
They would also like to thank Margaret Foxley for her comforting words and to everyone who attended the service at Burnley Crematorium, finally to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019