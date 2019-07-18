|
|
|
FISHER Fred Suddenly but peacefully on
July 4th 2019 in hospital. Fred, aged 87 years, of Clitheroe and formerly of Newton-in-Bowland.
A dear brother of Ernie, Bob and the late Alan, John, Eveline and Dorothy, and much loved by all the family and his many friends.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium
on Friday July 26th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Fred,
if so desired, may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019