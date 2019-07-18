Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Fisher

Notice Condolences

Fred Fisher Notice
FISHER Fred Suddenly but peacefully on
July 4th 2019 in hospital. Fred, aged 87 years, of Clitheroe and formerly of Newton-in-Bowland.
A dear brother of Ernie, Bob and the late Alan, John, Eveline and Dorothy, and much loved by all the family and his many friends.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium
on Friday July 26th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Fred,
if so desired, may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.