BRADSHAW Fred Barbara would like to express her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during her sad loss. Thanking also Civil Celebrant Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service. To Dr. Osgood along with the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Clitheroe Community Hospital for all their care and support. To the Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 11, 2019