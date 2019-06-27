Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Bradshaw

Notice Condolences

Fred Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Fred Peacefully on June 12th 2019 in hospital with his loving wife Barbara by his side.
The dearly loved father of Andres and Victoria, loving father-in-law of Deborah and Ben, dearest grandad of Megan and Natasha, also a loved brother of Tom and his family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday July 8th at 2.20pm. Flowers will be received at 'Peacehaven'.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.