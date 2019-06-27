|
BRADSHAW Fred Peacefully on June 12th 2019 in hospital with his loving wife Barbara by his side.
The dearly loved father of Andres and Victoria, loving father-in-law of Deborah and Ben, dearest grandad of Megan and Natasha, also a loved brother of Tom and his family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday July 8th at 2.20pm. Flowers will be received at 'Peacehaven'.
