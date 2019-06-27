Home

Frank Richards

Frank Richards Notice
RICHARDS Frank Peacefully on
June 20th 2019 in hospital,
Frank aged 67 years.
The much loved son of
Harry and June Richards,
dearly loved husband of
Denise, loved dad of Amanda, father-in-law of Andrew, also a devoted grandad of Jordon. Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday July 2nd at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Frank if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Mrs S. Blackburn,
14 Montague Street, Clitheroe,
BB7 2EB.
Enquiries:
to Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
