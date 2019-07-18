|
|
|
BARNES Frank Frank passed away peacefully
at his home in Whalley on
Friday 12th July,
aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and a much loved
and respected friend.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at Whalley Methodist Church on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm,
prior to cremation at
Accrington at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in aid of the Alzheimer's Society or East Lancs Hospice, may be left at the Church or sent to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529.
Dress: Black optional
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019