MOORHOUSE Florence Mary The family of the late Mary would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. C. Wood for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and who have given donations for North West Air Ambulance.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses of Pendleside Medical Practice along with the Nurses and Staff of Ribblesdale Ward, Clitheroe Hospital and Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019