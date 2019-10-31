Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
MOORHOUSE Florence Mary Died peacefully on
October 29th 2019.
Mary, aged 93 years of
Waddington and formerly of
Shuttleworth Farm, Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Robert, also a much loved
auntie and great auntie.
Reposing in Peacehaven Chapel
of Rest. Service and interment
will take place at
St Helens Church, Waddington,
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary
if so desired, may be given for North West Air Ambulance c/o Mrs Violet Leach, 13 Hospital Cottage, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB. For funeral arrangements please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019
