HINDLE Florence Whitaker Died peacefully at
The Lister Hospital, Stevenage on August 19th 2019 aged 80 years.
Former Programmer/Systems Analyst in the Aviation Industry. Dearly loved by her
partner who predeceased
her and all her family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at St. Catherine's Church, West Bradford, on Wednesday September 4th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Florence if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K. or Shelter,
c/o Mrs J. Harrison, Kirkstone, Grindleton Road, West Bradford, Clitheroe, BB7 4TB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019