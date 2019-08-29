Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:30
St. Catherine's Church
West Bradford
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Catherine's Church
West Bradford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Hindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Hindle

Notice Condolences

Florence Hindle Notice
HINDLE Florence Whitaker Died peacefully at
The Lister Hospital, Stevenage on August 19th 2019 aged 80 years.
Former Programmer/Systems Analyst in the Aviation Industry. Dearly loved by her
partner who predeceased
her and all her family.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at St. Catherine's Church, West Bradford, on Wednesday September 4th at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Florence if so desired may be given for
Cancer Research U.K. or Shelter,
c/o Mrs J. Harrison, Kirkstone, Grindleton Road, West Bradford, Clitheroe, BB7 4TB.

Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.