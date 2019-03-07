Resources More Obituaries for Florence Croasdale Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence Croasdale

Notice CROASDALE Florence Paul, Judith, Mark, Jane and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Catherine Hale- Heighway for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service

and have given donations.

They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Doherty for his care. A special thank you to Cassie for all her help also to Charlotte and Nicole for their support. They would also like to thank the Carers from Mellor Care and finally to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019