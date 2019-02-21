|
|
|
CROASDALE Florence Peacefully on February 17th 2019
at her daughter's home.
Florence
aged 90 years.
Of Clitheroe, the dearly loved mum of Paul, Judith, Mark and Jane,
also a devoted grandma,
great grandma and mama.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Paul's Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery on a day to be arranged. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Florence if so desired may be given for Round Table Children's Wish, c/o Miss C. Croasdale,
21 Bolland Prospect, Clitheroe,
BB7 1JU.
For funeral arrangements, please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More