Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Florence Croasdale

Notice Condolences

Florence Croasdale Notice
CROASDALE Florence Peacefully on February 17th 2019
at her daughter's home.
Florence
aged 90 years.
Of Clitheroe, the dearly loved mum of Paul, Judith, Mark and Jane,
also a devoted grandma,
great grandma and mama.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Paul's Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery on a day to be arranged. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Florence if so desired may be given for Round Table Children's Wish, c/o Miss C. Croasdale,
21 Bolland Prospect, Clitheroe,
BB7 1JU.
For funeral arrangements, please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
