Notice GORSE Eva

(nee Crossley) Anne, Julie and families

would like to express their

sincere thanks to all relatives,

friends and neighbours for

the many kind expressions

of sympathy and letters

and cards of condolence

following their sad loss.

Thanking also

Rev. Roland Nicholson

for his kind words and comforting

ministrations and to all who

attended the funeral service

and for donations received to

North West Air Ambulance.

Thanks also to Christine Browne,

The Manor House Care Home

along with Dr. V. Warren for all

their care, kindness and support.

To the Flower House for the

lovely floral tribute and to

Carl, Pauline and Jean for

Carl, Pauline and Jean for

all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019