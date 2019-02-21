Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Eva Gorse

Eva Gorse Notice
GORSE (nee Crossley)
Eva Peacefully on February 11th 2019
at The Manor House, Chatburn. Eva aged 96 years of Balderstone. The dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of Anne and Julie, loved mother-in-law of Pete and Peter, also a loving granny of Michael and Richard.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Leonard's Church, Balderstone on Tuesday March 5th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Eva if so desired may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance,
c/o Mrs V. Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
