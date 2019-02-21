|
|
|
Weaver Eric Aged 86
Died at the Croft Care Home on the 7th February 2019
after a short illness.
Dear Husband to June.
Much loved Dad to Dean and Neil.
Grandad of Melanie.
Great- Grandad of George
and Friend to many.
A Celebration of the Life of Eric will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired to East Lancashire Hospice.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
