Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:15
Clitheroe United Reformed Church
Ellis Robertson Notice
ROBERTSON ELLIS
(nee Jaques) Died peacefully on the
22 June 2019 in her 96th year.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Ian Forbes Robertson,
adored mother of Irene, the
late Neil, Sheila and Marian.
Dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Service to celebrate
her life to be held at
Clitheroe United Reformed Church on Friday 5th July 2019 at 11:15.

Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support
and Marie Cure.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019
