Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:00
Whalley Parish Church
1920 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Elizabeth Thompson Notice
Thompson Elizabeth 26 June 1920 - 11 December 2019
at Abbeyfield House Clitheroe, born in Whalley where
she lived most of her life,
sadly passed away after
a short illness.
With thanks to the caring
staff of Abbeyfield and
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 6th January 2020 at Whalley Parish Church at 1pm, family flowers only please but donations, if desired, in memory of Elizabeth to the Salvation Army,
c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW, Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
