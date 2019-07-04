|
|
|
MERCER Elizabeth (Betty) On June 22nd 2019 at Beech Grove Care Home, Low Moor, Clitheroe. Elizabeth, aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late George Eric, also a much loved mother of Kay, John and Paul,
and much loved by all the family.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A private cremation will take place. A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Downham, on Monday July 8th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Elizabeth, if so desired, may be given for
St. Leonard's Church, Downham c/o Mrs M. Mercer,
Stocks Cottage, Downham Road, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4AU.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019