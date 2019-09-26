|
Howard Elisabeth
(Liz) On 17th September 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Liz, aged 70 years of Barrow. The dearly loved wife of George, much loved Mum of Suzanne, Debbie and David,
dear mother in law of Paul and Helen, devoted and cherished Grandma of Matthew, Daniel, Lottie, Sam, Frankie, Nia and Lucy, also a dear sister, sister in law and auntie and a treasured friend.
The service will be held in
Whalley Methodist Church on
Thursday 26th September at 11.15am followed by cremation
at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in
memory of Liz may be made to
MacMillan Cancer Care and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital c/o www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries
Enquiries to Champ Funeral Services, Bank House,
Whalley Road Clayton-le-Moors
BB5 5DY Tel 01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019