Notice WORSWICK Edward Alan Isobel, John, Suzanne and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for the generous donations received during their sad loss.



Thanking also Rev. Robert Fielding for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service.

They would also like to express their appreciation to the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute, and finally to Carl, Jean, Pauline and staff of Brian Price and Son

Funeral Directors for the care and compassion given to us with the funeral arrangements.