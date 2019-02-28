|
WORSWICK Edward Alan Peacefully on
February 23rd 2019 in hospital,
Edward, aged 78 years.
The dearly loved partner and best friend of Isobel, and loved by
John and Suzanne.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Edward if so desired may be given for Dementia U.K.,
c/o Mrs I. Widdup, 1 Park Mews, Gisburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4ES.
For funeral arrangements
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
