Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Calverley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Calverley

Notice

Edward Calverley Notice
Calverley Edward Joan, Robin, Emma and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
They would also like to express their appreciation for the overwhelming attendance
at the funeral service and for donations received for
Yorkshire Cancer Research
in Edward's memory.
To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and to the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.