|
|
|
Calverley Edward Joan, Robin, Emma and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
They would also like to express their appreciation for the overwhelming attendance
at the funeral service and for donations received for
Yorkshire Cancer Research
in Edward's memory.
To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and to the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 20, 2019
Read More