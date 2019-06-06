Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
13:15
Skipton Crematorium
Edward Calverley Notice
CALVERLEY Edward On June 1st 2019 in hospital. Edward aged 68 years of Tosside.
The dearly loved partner of Joan,
a much loved dad of Robin and Emma, also a dearest grandad
of Lily and Immy.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Thursday June 13th at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Edward
if so desired may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research, c/o Mr. R. Schofield, Brookside Cottage, Grunsagill, Tosside, Skipton, BD23 4SJ.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
