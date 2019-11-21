|
Williams Edna Sadly passed away
on 12th November, peacefully at the
Croft Rest Home, Whalley.
A much loved Wife of the late Edward (Taff) and a much loved Mum, Mum in Law, Nana, Great Nana and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium,
on Monday 2nd December,
at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research, c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019