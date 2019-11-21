Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:15
Accrington Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Williams

Notice Condolences

Edna Williams Notice
Williams Edna Sadly passed away
on 12th November, peacefully at the
Croft Rest Home, Whalley.
A much loved Wife of the late Edward (Taff) and a much loved Mum, Mum in Law, Nana, Great Nana and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium,
on Monday 2nd December,
at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research, c/o and all enquiries to
Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street,
Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -