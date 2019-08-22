Resources More Obituaries for Edna Waterworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Waterworth

Notice WATERWORTH Edna Jim, Jacqueline, Alison and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also

Rev. Jonathan Oldfield for his kind words and comforting ministrations, Claire Oldfield and John Cowking for their participation, and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for donations received for the

Motor Neurone Disease Association.

They would also like to express their appreciation to all the medical teams involved in Mum's care for their care and support and to Helen of Flowers from the Heart Slaidburn for the beautiful floral tributes, the Hark to Bounty and the Village Hall for the refreshments, and Brian Price and Son for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices