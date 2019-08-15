|
|
|
WATERWORTH Edna Peacefully on August 7th 2019
in hospital.
Edna aged 83 years of Slaidburn.
The dearly loved wife of Jim, much loved mum of Jacqueline and Alison, loving mother-in-law of Tony, also a dearest gran of Eleanor and her partner Peter.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and interment will take place at St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn on Monday August
19th at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Edna, if so desired, may be given for
Motor Neurone Disease Association, c/o Mrs J. Fox, Bounty Cottage, Newton-in-Bowland, Clitheroe, BB7 3DY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019