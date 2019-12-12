Home

WEAVER Edith Peacefully on December 7th 2019
at Beech Grove Residential Home,
Low Moor, Clitheroe.
Edith aged 99 years,
the dearly loved wife
of the late Harry,
a much loved Sister in Law,
Auntie and Great Auntie and
a good friend to many.

Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'
where a service will be held on
Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm followed by a cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Edith
if so desired may be given for
Waddington Methodist Sunshine
Band c/o Mrs A Bate,
1 Shireburn Park, Edisford Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 3LB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
