THOMPSON Duncan Charles Ruth, Nicola, Helen, Kay, Hazel, Jean and families would like to express their sincere thanks
to all relatives, friends and
neighbours, for the many kind
expressions of sympathy, letters,
cards of condolence and offers
of support received.
They would also like to
express their appreciation to
Civil Celebrant Suzanne Nolan
for her kind guidance
and understanding.
A special thank you to Duncan's fellrunning friend Gary Webb, Calder Valley FR, for the perfect eulogy and to the overwhelming number of people who attended Duncan's Celebration of Life service and for the generous donations received for our chosen charities - a magnificent amount in excess of £1400 has been collected by Olwyn and Graham Claydon.
We really appreciate their kindness in taking on the task
with their usual rigour and care.
We would like to thank Andy, Dave, Jeff, Jock, Gary and Steve for taking care of Duncan on his final adventure, and those who took care of his "Clubs".
The sight of Duncan's cycling friends leading the cortege to Skipton Crematorium and the guard of honour was just perfect, and we would like to thank Sean and Blazing Saddles MTB Club for coming up with the idea, and thank Pendle Forest, Clunes Callosi C. C. and Clitheroe Bike Club for working together to make it happen. Thanks to Andy for his upbeat reflection on Duncan's cycling times, and the Team at the Spread Eagle at Sawley for the continuation of the Celebration of Duncan's life. Heartfelt thanks to Jane and the Team at Borough Printing for all their patience and care, and to Jean, Carl and Pauline at Brian Price and Son Ltd, of Chatburn for their steadfast care and kindness. Finally, but with deep gratitude, thank you to Dr Holch and the whole team at Castle Medical, Dr Neil Davidson and Specialist Nurse April Hopkins at the University Hospital of South Manchester Wythenshawe, and
Dr Cockshoot at Airedale Hospital.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019