THOMPSON Duncan Charles Sadly on November 2nd 2019 following a short illness.
Duncan, aged 62 years,
of Clitheroe.
Absolutely loved Husband of
Ruth, Dad of Nicola, Helen and Kay, Grandad of Aimee, Isabel, Harrison and Lucie, Son of Hazel, Brother of Gordon, Father-in-law and friend of Andy and Raj, and Son-in-law of Jean.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium tomorrow Friday November 15th at 2.10pm.
No flowers by request but donations, if so desired, to be shared between Mountain Rescue,
North West Air Ambulance and Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o Graham and Olwyn Claydon, Braemar, Whalley Road, Pendleton, Clitheroe, BB7 1PP, or may be passed to a family member.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019