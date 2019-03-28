Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Monk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Monk

Notice MONK Dorothy Kathrine, Denise and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, letters and messages of sympathy received during this time of great loss. Thank you to Rev. Andy Froud for a fitting service, to all those who attended and to all those who donated to the Ribble Valley Heart Fund. Thank you to the amazing staff on B18 and Coronary Care at Blackburn Royal Hospital who gave great care and tremendous support. Special thanks to

The Flower House in Chatburn for the 'stunning' floral tributes.

Thank you to Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their guidance and assistance. Finally to all Mum's friends our gratitude for helping Mum to lead an active, happy and fulfilled life. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019