MONK Dorothy Peacefully on March 6th 2019 in hospital. Dorothy, aged 84 years, of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of the late Jeffrey, much loved mum of Kathrine and Denise, also a loving mother- in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister and a beloved friend of many. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Wednesday March 20th at 10.15am followed by cremation at Pleasington Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dorothy if so desired may be given for the Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o Mrs Angela Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
