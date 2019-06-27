|
GRAHAM Dorothy
(formerly Mayall)
(nee Hindle) Sadly passed away after a short illness on 21st June 2019 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late
Walter Bain Graham.
Loved step mother of Janet and Julie and mother-in-law to
David & John.
A loving grandma, great-grandma and great great grandma,
Dorothy will be missed by
all her family and friends.
Resting peacefully at
Brian Price and Son Ltd.
Funeral Directors,
Chatburn until Friday July 12th when there will be a
private family Cremation at
Burnley Crematorium.
There will then be a
Memorial Service at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Clitheroe starting at 12.15 to which all her friends are invited.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be given to Pendleside Hospice at the service or online at Pendleside.org.uk Enquiries to:
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
