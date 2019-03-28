|
|
|
DYSON Dorothy Peacefully with family around her, on March 22nd 2019 at Castleford Home for Older People, Clitheroe. Dorothy, aged 95 years of Sabden.
The dearly loved wife of the late Russell, much loved mother of Stuart and mother-in-law of Pam, devoted Grandma to Russell
(& Gemma), Lauren and Lydia,
and dearest Great-Grandma of Harriet and Xanthe.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Service and interment will take place at St Nicholas Church,
Wesley Street, Sabden on
Tuesday 2nd April at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Dorothy,
if desired, may be given to
Cancer Research UK or the Alzheimer's Society, c/o
Pam Dyson at 113 Clitheroe Road, Sabden BB7 9HJ.
Inquiries to: Brian Price & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
