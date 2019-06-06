|
Calvert Dorothy Aged 96
Passed away peacefully at the Lowfield House, Clitheroe
on the 30th May 2019.
Dear wife to the late Bill Calvert.
Much loved mother to Peter and mother-in-law to Marian.
Dear Grandmother of Sharon, Denise and families.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary Of Magdalene's Church, Clitheroe on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 1.30pm.
Followed by committal at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or charity donations if desired to Northwest Air Ambulance.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
