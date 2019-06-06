Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:30
St Mary Of Magdalene's Church
Clitheroe
Dorothy Calvert Notice
Calvert Dorothy Aged 96
Passed away peacefully at the Lowfield House, Clitheroe
on the 30th May 2019.
Dear wife to the late Bill Calvert.
Much loved mother to Peter and mother-in-law to Marian.
Dear Grandmother of Sharon, Denise and families.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Mary Of Magdalene's Church, Clitheroe on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 1.30pm.
Followed by committal at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or charity donations if desired to Northwest Air Ambulance.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
