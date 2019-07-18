|
|
|
STOCKS (nee Fell) - Doris Sue, Steve and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received.
Thank you to all the carers at Abbeyfield House for all their kindness and support along with Dr. Packman at Pendleside Medical Practice for all his care.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019