Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:30
Christ Church
Chatburn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Stocks

Notice

Doris Stocks Notice
STOCKS (nee Fell) - Doris Sue, Steve and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received.
Thank you to all the carers at Abbeyfield House for all their kindness and support along with Dr. Packman at Pendleside Medical Practice for all his care.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.