STOCKS (nee Fell)
Doris Peacefully on July 3rd 2019 at Abbeyfield House, Low Moor, Clitheroe.
Doris, aged 97 years, late of
St. Anne's Court, Low Moor, Clitheroe and Halifax.
The dearly loved Wife of the late
Ivor Alan, much loved Mom of Susan, loving Mother-in-law of Steve, dearest Grandma of
Daniel and Deborah, a devoted Great Grandma of Zane, Harry, Zack, Isla and Cora, also a very dear friend of Pauline and Jean.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. A service will
take place at Christ Church,
Chatburn on Monday July
15th at 12.30pm followed by
cremation at Accrington
Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Doris,
if so desired, may be given for
either R.S.P.C.A. or
R.V. Dementia Alliance,
c/o Mr. S. Wolstenholme, 6
Highmoor Park, Clitheroe, BB7 1JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 11, 2019