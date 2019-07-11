Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Stocks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Stocks

Notice Condolences

Doris Stocks Notice
STOCKS (nee Fell)
Doris Peacefully on July 3rd 2019 at Abbeyfield House, Low Moor, Clitheroe.
Doris, aged 97 years, late of
St. Anne's Court, Low Moor, Clitheroe and Halifax.
The dearly loved Wife of the late
Ivor Alan, much loved Mom of Susan, loving Mother-in-law of Steve, dearest Grandma of
Daniel and Deborah, a devoted Great Grandma of Zane, Harry, Zack, Isla and Cora, also a very dear friend of Pauline and Jean.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. A service will
take place at Christ Church,
Chatburn on Monday July
15th at 12.30pm followed by
cremation at Accrington
Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Doris,
if so desired, may be given for
either R.S.P.C.A. or
R.V. Dementia Alliance,
c/o Mr. S. Wolstenholme, 6
Highmoor Park, Clitheroe, BB7 1JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and
Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.