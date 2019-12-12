Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Coates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Coates

Notice

Doris Coates Notice
COATES Doris Peter and Roger would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence they received during their sad loss.

Thank you also to funeral celebrant Sarah Flannigan who did an excellent job of writing and reading the eulogy for them.

Thank you to everyone who attended the cremation and gave donations to the Lennox Childrens Cancer Fund.

Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at both Blackburn and Preston Hospitals, who treated Doris and supported Peter and Roger.

Thank you to the Calfs Head, Worston for the delicious hot buffet and to Langshaw Calverley Funeral Directors for their care and attention.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -