COATES Doris Peter and Roger would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence they received during their sad loss.
Thank you also to funeral celebrant Sarah Flannigan who did an excellent job of writing and reading the eulogy for them.
Thank you to everyone who attended the cremation and gave donations to the Lennox Childrens Cancer Fund.
Thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at both Blackburn and Preston Hospitals, who treated Doris and supported Peter and Roger.
Thank you to the Calfs Head, Worston for the delicious hot buffet and to Langshaw Calverley Funeral Directors for their care and attention.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019