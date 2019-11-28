Home

Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
14:00
Skipton Crematorium
Doris Coates Notice
COATES Doris
(née Stott) On Tuesday 19th November 2019, after a short illness in hospital,
Doris, aged 79 years,
of Moor Field, Whalley.
The dearly loved Mother of Peter and Roger, dear sister of Lilian
and a much loved Aunty
to her many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at
Skipton Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December at 2:10pm No flowers by request please
but donations, if so desired,
are being received for Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, c/o
and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW.
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
