|
|
|
BLACKLEDGE Doris David and Margaret Blackledge and family wish to thank friends and neighbours and the congregation of
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Bolton By Bowland;
especially Stephen and Susan,
Liz, and Lynne for their friendship and support of Doris during her 100th year.
They are grateful for the
NHS Ambulance Crews, the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Airedale Hospital and the private nursing care by Sarah Conley.
Heartfelt thanks to Janet, the Management Team, Nurses, Carers, Staff and Residents at the Manor House, Chatburn for their care and companionship of Doris; also to Rev. Andy Froud, of
Christ Church, Chatburn whose prayers comforted her and to Doctors Warren, Astle and Pakman and the Staff at
Pendleside Medical Centre, Clitheroe.
As Doris grew up in
Central Manchester and spent most of her life in Prestwich, Greater Manchester, David and Margaret are very grateful for the kind donations to Wood Street Mission, Manchester,
in memory of her.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019