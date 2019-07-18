Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
15:30
Burnley Crematorium
Derek Myers Notice
MYERS Derek (Dez) After a long illness bravely fought, Keith and Linda's son Derek
sadly passed away on 12th July 2019 aged 55 surrounded by his loving family and partner Michelle.
He will be sadly missed by his sisters Karyn and Julie and their families; he was a dearly loved granddad, uncle and
friend to many.
To celebrate Derek's life please all meet at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 3.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations most welcome for Alzheimer's Society c/o and all inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 183-187 Briercliffe Road, Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019
