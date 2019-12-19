|
RATCLIFFE David Peacefully on December 16th 2019 at home.
David
aged 81 years,
the dearly loved husband of Pat,
a much loved dad of Jane and Kay, a dear father in law of Karl and Ian also a devoted grandad of
Lia and James.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Tuesday 24th December
at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David if so desired may be given for and sent direct to East Lancashire Hospice; c/o Janet Thompson, Park Lee Road, Blackburn, BB2 3NY.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019